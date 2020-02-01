Ill.-Chicago 64, Cleveland St. 62

ILL.-CHICAGO (11-13)

Ferguson 8-11 2-2 20, Boahen 3-9 1-3 7, Diggins 3-8 4-4 10, Bridges 3-7 0-0 6, Ahale 1-1 2-3 5, Blount 0-0 1-4 1, Ejim 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Ottey 5-9 3-3 15, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 13-19 64.

CLEVELAND ST. (9-15)

Beaudion 4-9 4-4 12, Penn 3-4 3-6 10, Eichelberger 3-5 4-4 10, Patton 2-7 4-5 9, Thomas 1-2 2-2 5, Gomillion 2-4 1-4 5, Hill 1-8 5-8 7, Johnson 2-6 0-1 4. Totals 18-45 23-34 62.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 5-10 (Ferguson 2-3, Ottey 2-3, Ahale 1-1, Diggins 0-1, Boahen 0-2), Cleveland St. 3-12 (Penn 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Patton 1-3, Gomillion 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Beaudion 0-3). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 36 (Diggins 8), Cleveland St. 24 (Eichelberger 7). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 10 (Ferguson, Diggins, Bridges 2), Cleveland St. 12 (Beaudion 6). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 23, Cleveland St. 17.

