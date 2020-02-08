Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58

GREEN BAY (12-14)

Patterson 1-2 0-2 2, Davis 3-9 1-2 7, Hankerson 4-8 0-0 8, McCloud 2-8 10-13 15, Schwartz 2-8 0-0 5, Pipes 1-6 0-0 3, Bell 5-8 0-0 11, McNair 3-4 1-3 7, Crist 0-3 0-0 0, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-20 58.

ILL.-CHICAGO (12-14)

Blount 2-2 0-1 4, Bridges 3-7 0-0 6, Diggins 4-8 0-0 8, Ferguson 5-11 4-4 14, Ottey 6-8 4-4 18, Boahen 4-8 0-0 10, Ahale 1-5 2-2 5, Washington 2-3 0-0 6, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-11 71.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-18 (Bell 1-2, McCloud 1-2, Pipes 1-4, Schwartz 1-7, Hankerson 0-3), Ill.-Chicago 7-26 (Washington 2-3, Ottey 2-4, Boahen 2-6, Ahale 1-5, Diggins 0-2, Ferguson 0-6). Rebounds_Green Bay 25 (Hankerson 5), Ill.-Chicago 35 (Diggins 12). Assists_Green Bay 14 (Hankerson, McCloud 3), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Ferguson 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 17, Ill.-Chicago 20. A_2,704 (9,500).

