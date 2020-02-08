Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58

February 8, 2020 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY (12-14)

Patterson 1-2 0-2 2, Davis 3-9 1-2 7, Hankerson 4-8 0-0 8, McCloud 2-8 10-13 15, Schwartz 2-8 0-0 5, Pipes 1-6 0-0 3, Bell 5-8 0-0 11, McNair 3-4 1-3 7, Crist 0-3 0-0 0, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-20 58.

ILL.-CHICAGO (12-14)

Blount 2-2 0-1 4, Bridges 3-7 0-0 6, Diggins 4-8 0-0 8, Ferguson 5-11 4-4 14, Ottey 6-8 4-4 18, Boahen 4-8 0-0 10, Ahale 1-5 2-2 5, Washington 2-3 0-0 6, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-11 71.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-18 (Bell 1-2, McCloud 1-2, Pipes 1-4, Schwartz 1-7, Hankerson 0-3), Ill.-Chicago 7-26 (Washington 2-3, Ottey 2-4, Boahen 2-6, Ahale 1-5, Diggins 0-2, Ferguson 0-6). Rebounds_Green Bay 25 (Hankerson 5), Ill.-Chicago 35 (Diggins 12). Assists_Green Bay 14 (Hankerson, McCloud 3), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Ferguson 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 17, Ill.-Chicago 20. A_2,704 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin