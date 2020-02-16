Listen Live Sports

Ill.-Chicago 73, N. Kentucky 43

ILL.-CHICAGO (13-15)

Blount 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 2-3 2-2 6, Diggins 4-7 2-3 11, Ferguson 5-10 2-4 14, Ottey 2-6 2-2 8, Boahen 5-8 0-0 13, Ahale 2-4 0-0 6, Wiley 1-4 1-2 3, Taylor 1-2 1-2 4, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 10-15 73.

N. KENTUCKY (19-8)

Adheke 0-0 0-0 0, Faulkner 3-8 0-1 7, Langdon 0-7 0-0 0, Sharpe 0-7 5-7 5, Tate 2-9 4-4 8, Walton 1-8 0-1 2, Djoko 1-2 0-0 3, Eleeda 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Cobbs 2-4 2-2 7, Harris 2-5 2-2 6, Mocaby 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 13-59 13-17 43.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 43-18. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 11-20 (Boahen 3-4, Ottey 2-3, Ahale 2-4, Ferguson 2-6, Diggins 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Washington 0-1), N. Kentucky 4-32 (Cobbs 1-2, Djoko 1-2, Mocaby 1-3, Faulkner 1-5, Harris 0-1, Eleeda 0-3, Tate 0-3, Langdon 0-4, Walton 0-4, Sharpe 0-5). Fouled Out_Faulkner. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 46 (Boahen 10), N. Kentucky 29 (Walton 7). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 14 (Ferguson, Boahen 3), N. Kentucky 7 (Langdon 2). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 20, N. Kentucky 15. A_3,545 (9,400).

