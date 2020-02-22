Ill.-Chicago 77, IUPUI 72

IUPUI (6-23)

Goss 4-8 2-6 10, Tyson 1-2 0-0 2, Burk 9-20 6-8 28, Minnett 5-15 2-5 15, Weatherford 6-11 3-6 15, Depersia 1-3 0-0 2, White 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 26-61 13-27 72.

ILL.-CHICAGO (14-15)

Blount 1-7 5-6 7, Bridges 5-8 2-2 12, Diggins 3-9 2-4 8, Ferguson 4-10 3-4 11, Ottey 6-15 3-4 16, Boahen 1-8 3-4 5, Ahale 5-5 0-0 15, Wiley 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-63 19-26 77.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 35-30. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-25 (Burk 4-9, Minnett 3-9, Goss 0-1, Depersia 0-2, Weatherford 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 6-16 (Ahale 5-5, Ottey 1-2, Diggins 0-2, Ferguson 0-3, Boahen 0-4). Rebounds_IUPUI 35 (Goss 18), Ill.-Chicago 39 (Blount 14). Assists_IUPUI 17 (Burk 6), Ill.-Chicago 14 (Ferguson 7). Total Fouls_IUPUI 18, Ill.-Chicago 23. A_2,040 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.