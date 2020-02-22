Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ill.-Chicago 77, IUPUI 72

February 22, 2020 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

IUPUI (6-23)

Goss 4-8 2-6 10, Tyson 1-2 0-0 2, Burk 9-20 6-8 28, Minnett 5-15 2-5 15, Weatherford 6-11 3-6 15, Depersia 1-3 0-0 2, White 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 26-61 13-27 72.

ILL.-CHICAGO (14-15)

Blount 1-7 5-6 7, Bridges 5-8 2-2 12, Diggins 3-9 2-4 8, Ferguson 4-10 3-4 11, Ottey 6-15 3-4 16, Boahen 1-8 3-4 5, Ahale 5-5 0-0 15, Wiley 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-63 19-26 77.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 35-30. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-25 (Burk 4-9, Minnett 3-9, Goss 0-1, Depersia 0-2, Weatherford 0-4), Ill.-Chicago 6-16 (Ahale 5-5, Ottey 1-2, Diggins 0-2, Ferguson 0-3, Boahen 0-4). Rebounds_IUPUI 35 (Goss 18), Ill.-Chicago 39 (Blount 14). Assists_IUPUI 17 (Burk 6), Ill.-Chicago 14 (Ferguson 7). Total Fouls_IUPUI 18, Ill.-Chicago 23. A_2,040 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut