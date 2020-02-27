Ill.-Chicago 84, Detroit 67

DETROIT (7-23)

Isiani 1-8 0-0 3, Brandon 2-3 1-4 5, Davis 8-20 7-9 26, Rose 7-15 7-14 22, Moore 1-10 1-1 3, Nguidjol 1-5 3-4 5, Calipari 1-4 0-0 3, Gorman 0-3 0-0 0, Legrand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-68 19-32 67.

ILL.-CHICAGO (15-15)

Blount 3-4 6-7 12, Bridges 8-10 0-0 16, Diggins 4-5 0-0 8, Ferguson 2-5 7-10 13, Ottey 1-7 0-0 2, Boahen 6-9 3-4 19, Wiley 2-5 1-2 5, Ahale 2-6 0-0 6, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 17-23 84.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 6-33 (Davis 3-8, Calipari 1-4, Rose 1-4, Isiani 1-8, Gorman 0-3, Moore 0-6), Ill.-Chicago 9-22 (Boahen 4-7, Ferguson 2-3, Ahale 2-6, Washington 1-2, Diggins 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Ottey 0-2). Rebounds_Detroit 36 (Brandon, Rose 8), Ill.-Chicago 37 (Ferguson 10). Assists_Detroit 10 (Davis 5), Ill.-Chicago 20 (Ferguson 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Ill.-Chicago 22. A_2,529 (9,500).

