Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ill.-Chicago 84, Detroit 67

February 27, 2020 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (7-23)

Isiani 1-8 0-0 3, Brandon 2-3 1-4 5, Davis 8-20 7-9 26, Rose 7-15 7-14 22, Moore 1-10 1-1 3, Nguidjol 1-5 3-4 5, Calipari 1-4 0-0 3, Gorman 0-3 0-0 0, Legrand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-68 19-32 67.

ILL.-CHICAGO (15-15)

Blount 3-4 6-7 12, Bridges 8-10 0-0 16, Diggins 4-5 0-0 8, Ferguson 2-5 7-10 13, Ottey 1-7 0-0 2, Boahen 6-9 3-4 19, Wiley 2-5 1-2 5, Ahale 2-6 0-0 6, Ejim 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 17-23 84.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 6-33 (Davis 3-8, Calipari 1-4, Rose 1-4, Isiani 1-8, Gorman 0-3, Moore 0-6), Ill.-Chicago 9-22 (Boahen 4-7, Ferguson 2-3, Ahale 2-6, Washington 1-2, Diggins 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Ottey 0-2). Rebounds_Detroit 36 (Brandon, Rose 8), Ill.-Chicago 37 (Ferguson 10). Assists_Detroit 10 (Davis 5), Ill.-Chicago 20 (Ferguson 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 18, Ill.-Chicago 22. A_2,529 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter