Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

February 24, 2020 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA (7-20)

Ouedraogo 5-9 1-2 11, Burke 6-14 1-1 13, Cheatham 4-13 4-6 14, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Thorbjarnarson 4-9 0-0 11, Easley 1-1 0-0 2, Cross 2-5 0-0 4, Arop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 6-9 59.

ILLINOIS (18-9)

Cockburn 5-9 5-7 15, Dosunmu 9-16 0-2 18, Feliz 4-10 2-3 11, Frazier 4-12 0-0 11, Williams 1-3 1-3 3, Griffin 5-13 2-2 13, Bezhanishvili 0-6 0-0 0, Nichols 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 10-17 71.

Halftime_Illinois 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 5-15 (Thorbjarnarson 3-6, Cheatham 2-5, Cross 0-1, Green 0-1, Burke 0-2), Illinois 5-19 (Frazier 3-8, Feliz 1-1, Griffin 1-5, Williams 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 10), Illinois 42 (Cockburn 10). Assists_Nebraska 8 (Cheatham, Green, Thorbjarnarson 2), Illinois 13 (Feliz, Frazier 3). Total Fouls_Nebraska 14, Illinois 10. A_15,354 (15,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound