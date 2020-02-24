Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

NEBRASKA (7-20)

Ouedraogo 5-9 1-2 11, Burke 6-14 1-1 13, Cheatham 4-13 4-6 14, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Thorbjarnarson 4-9 0-0 11, Easley 1-1 0-0 2, Cross 2-5 0-0 4, Arop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 6-9 59.

ILLINOIS (18-9)

Cockburn 5-9 5-7 15, Dosunmu 9-16 0-2 18, Feliz 4-10 2-3 11, Frazier 4-12 0-0 11, Williams 1-3 1-3 3, Griffin 5-13 2-2 13, Bezhanishvili 0-6 0-0 0, Nichols 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 10-17 71.

Halftime_Illinois 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 5-15 (Thorbjarnarson 3-6, Cheatham 2-5, Cross 0-1, Green 0-1, Burke 0-2), Illinois 5-19 (Frazier 3-8, Feliz 1-1, Griffin 1-5, Williams 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 10), Illinois 42 (Cockburn 10). Assists_Nebraska 8 (Cheatham, Green, Thorbjarnarson 2), Illinois 13 (Feliz, Frazier 3). Total Fouls_Nebraska 14, Illinois 10. A_15,354 (15,500).

