Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

ILLINOIS (19-9)

Cockburn 6-8 0-0 12, Dosunmu 7-12 6-6 21, Feliz 1-8 2-4 4, Frazier 3-14 2-2 9, Williams 0-1 2-3 2, Griffin 9-11 0-0 24, Bezhanishvili 1-3 0-0 2, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 74.

NORTHWESTERN (6-21)

Beran 2-6 1-2 5, Kopp 5-11 2-2 14, Young 1-8 0-2 2, Buie 4-12 3-4 11, Spencer 8-13 2-2 18, Nance 4-8 2-2 12, Turner 1-3 1-2 4, J.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-16 66.

Halftime_Illinois 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 8-23 (Griffin 6-8, Dosunmu 1-2, Frazier 1-9, Williams 0-1, Feliz 0-3), Northwestern 5-20 (Kopp 2-4, Nance 2-4, Turner 1-3, Beran 0-1, Young 0-3, Buie 0-5). Rebounds_Illinois 41 (Cockburn 14), Northwestern 26 (Nance 7). Assists_Illinois 19 (Feliz 7), Northwestern 11 (Spencer 3). Total Fouls_Illinois 15, Northwestern 16. A_7,039 (8,117).

