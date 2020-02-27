Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

February 27, 2020 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS (19-9)

Cockburn 6-8 0-0 12, Dosunmu 7-12 6-6 21, Feliz 1-8 2-4 4, Frazier 3-14 2-2 9, Williams 0-1 2-3 2, Griffin 9-11 0-0 24, Bezhanishvili 1-3 0-0 2, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 74.

NORTHWESTERN (6-21)

Beran 2-6 1-2 5, Kopp 5-11 2-2 14, Young 1-8 0-2 2, Buie 4-12 3-4 11, Spencer 8-13 2-2 18, Nance 4-8 2-2 12, Turner 1-3 1-2 4, J.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-16 66.

Halftime_Illinois 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 8-23 (Griffin 6-8, Dosunmu 1-2, Frazier 1-9, Williams 0-1, Feliz 0-3), Northwestern 5-20 (Kopp 2-4, Nance 2-4, Turner 1-3, Beran 0-1, Young 0-3, Buie 0-5). Rebounds_Illinois 41 (Cockburn 14), Northwestern 26 (Nance 7). Assists_Illinois 19 (Feliz 7), Northwestern 11 (Spencer 3). Total Fouls_Illinois 15, Northwestern 16. A_7,039 (8,117).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter