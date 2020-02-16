Listen Live Sports

Illinois-Chicago stuns Northern Kentucky 73-43 on the road

February 16, 2020 5:11 pm
 
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson scored 14 points and reserve Godwin Boahen added a double-double to propel Illinois-Chicago to a 73-43 romp over Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Ferguson buried 5 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and added six rebounds for the Flames (13-15, 8-7 Horizon League). Boahen finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Michael Diggins added 11 points and eight rebounds.

UIC, which took a commanding 43-18 lead at halftime, held Northern Kentucky to a season-worst 22% shooting from the floor (13 of 59). The Norse shot just 12.5% from 3-point range (4 of 32). Meanwhile, the Flames shot 50% overall and 55% from distance (11 of 20).

Jalen Tate topped the Norse (19-8, 11-4) with eight points. Northern Kentucky saw its five-game win streak end.

The Flames evened the season series against the Norse with the win. Northern Kentucky defeated Illinois-Chicago 68-52 on Jan. 10.

