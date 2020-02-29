Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Illinois St. 71, Evansville 60

February 29, 2020 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (10-20)

Bruninga 2-4 0-0 5, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0, Copeland 3-11 0-0 8, Hillsman 4-7 3-4 13, Horne 8-16 8-8 24, Reeves 0-2 1-4 1, Chastain 2-3 0-0 5, Idowu 4-5 0-0 8, Torres 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 26-56 12-16 71.

EVANSVILLE (9-22)

Kuhlman 4-8 0-0 10, Cunliffe 4-9 0-0 10, Frederking 2-11 2-2 7, Newton 2-9 0-0 6, Riley 3-13 10-12 18, Givance 2-3 0-2 5, Hall 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 19-58 12-17 60.

Halftime_Illinois St. 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 7-24 (Hillsman 2-3, Copeland 2-8, Chastain 1-2, Torres 1-2, Bruninga 1-3, Reeves 0-2, Horne 0-4), Evansville 10-33 (Kuhlman 2-5, Newton 2-6, Riley 2-6, Cunliffe 2-7, Givance 1-2, Frederking 1-6, Hall 0-1). Fouled Out_Riley. Rebounds_Illinois St. 43 (Horne, Chastain 7), Evansville 28 (Riley 8). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Copeland 4), Evansville 16 (Riley 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 22, Evansville 15. A_4,983 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration