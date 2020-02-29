Illinois St. 71, Evansville 60

ILLINOIS ST. (10-20)

Bruninga 2-4 0-0 5, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0, Copeland 3-11 0-0 8, Hillsman 4-7 3-4 13, Horne 8-16 8-8 24, Reeves 0-2 1-4 1, Chastain 2-3 0-0 5, Idowu 4-5 0-0 8, Torres 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 26-56 12-16 71.

EVANSVILLE (9-22)

Kuhlman 4-8 0-0 10, Cunliffe 4-9 0-0 10, Frederking 2-11 2-2 7, Newton 2-9 0-0 6, Riley 3-13 10-12 18, Givance 2-3 0-2 5, Hall 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 19-58 12-17 60.

Halftime_Illinois St. 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 7-24 (Hillsman 2-3, Copeland 2-8, Chastain 1-2, Torres 1-2, Bruninga 1-3, Reeves 0-2, Horne 0-4), Evansville 10-33 (Kuhlman 2-5, Newton 2-6, Riley 2-6, Cunliffe 2-7, Givance 1-2, Frederking 1-6, Hall 0-1). Fouled Out_Riley. Rebounds_Illinois St. 43 (Horne, Chastain 7), Evansville 28 (Riley 8). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Copeland 4), Evansville 16 (Riley 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 22, Evansville 15. A_4,983 (10,000).

