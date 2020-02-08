Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 67

INDIANA ST. (14-9)

T.Williams 3-6 0-3 6, J.Barnes 3-13 13-14 21, Key 3-8 1-2 8, C.Williams 1-7 7-8 9, Laravia 3-7 1-2 7, Neese 1-6 0-0 3, C.Barnes 1-1 0-1 3, Kessinger 4-5 2-2 10, Bacote 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 24-32 67.

ILLINOIS ST. (8-16)

Fisher 4-7 5-7 13, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0, Copeland 5-13 9-9 20, Hillsman 5-8 11-14 23, Horne 4-9 0-0 9, Reeves 3-7 0-0 6, Idowu 1-1 1-3 3, Torres 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 0-3 0-0 0, Bruninga 0-1 0-0 0, Donnelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 26-33 74.

Halftime_Illinois St. 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 5-20 (J.Barnes 2-6, C.Barnes 1-1, Key 1-3, Neese 1-5, Kessinger 0-1, C.Williams 0-4), Illinois St. 4-20 (Hillsman 2-4, Horne 1-3, Copeland 1-7, Bruninga 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Boyd 0-2, Reeves 0-2). Fouled Out_Ndiaye, Horne. Rebounds_Indiana St. 31 (T.Williams 7), Illinois St. 35 (Fisher, Hillsman 9). Assists_Indiana St. 11 (J.Barnes 5), Illinois St. 8 (Fisher, Copeland, Hillsman 2). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 26, Illinois St. 27.

