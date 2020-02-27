Listen Live Sports

Illinois St. 78, No. 21 Missouri St. 66

February 27, 2020 11:43 pm
 
MISSOURI ST. (23-4)

Franklin 4-10 5-7 13, Hipp 1-6 0-0 2, Calip 5-15 8-9 20, Willard 6-18 0-0 12, Wilson 5-6 1-2 13, Ealy 0-2 0-0 0, Gartner 2-5 0-0 4, Bhinhar 0-4 0-0 0, Manning 1-2 0-0 2, Ruffridge 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-68 14-18 66

ILLINOIS ST. (16-10)

Talbot 2-3 0-0 5, Wallen 6-10 6-10 18, Crompton 3-5 0-0 9, Maggett 5-12 11-14 24, Saylor 4-5 1-1 9, Koudelka 2-3 3-4 7, Corrigan 0-0 0-0 0, Newland 0-0 0-0 0, Redmond 3-7 0-0 6, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-45 21-29 78

Missouri St. 19 5 21 21 66
Illinois St. 17 20 11 30 78

3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-18 (Hipp 0-1, Calip 2-8, Willard 0-4, Wilson 2-2, Ealy 0-1, Gartner 0-1, Bhinhar 0-1), Illinois St. 7-12 (Talbot 1-1, Wallen 0-2, Crompton 3-4, Maggett 3-4, Redmond 0-1). Assists_Missouri St. 9 (Calip 3), Illinois St. 11 (Maggett 6). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Franklin, Gartner, Bhinhar. Rebounds_Missouri St. 32 (Franklin 4-7), Illinois St. 35 ( 2-4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 26, Illinois St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_912.

