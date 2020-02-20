Listen Live Sports

Illinois St. looks for home win vs Drake

February 20, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Drake (18-10, 8-7) vs. Illinois State (8-19, 3-12)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its seventh straight win over Drake at Redbird Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Illinois State was an 82-77 win on Jan. 12, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and DJ Horne have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland has connected on 40.4 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois State is 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 3-19 when falling shy of that total. Drake is 11-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 7-10 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Redbirds have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

