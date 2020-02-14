Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Illinois St. seeks revenge on Valpo

February 14, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Valparaiso (13-13, 6-7) vs. Illinois State (8-17, 3-10)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso goes for the season sweep over Illinois State after winning the previous matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Crusaders shot 46.6 percent from the field while limiting Illinois State’s shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to an 80-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois State’s Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III and Jaycee Hillsman have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Javon Freeman-Liberty has connected on 28.7 percent of the 157 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Illinois State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Redbirds are 3-17 when scoring any fewer than that.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

COLD SPELL: Valparaiso has lost its last five road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 73.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created