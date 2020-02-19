Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59

February 19, 2020 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

MCNEESE ST. (12-14)

Kennedy 7-9 9-11 23, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-10 0-1 8, Hutchinson 1-5 0-0 3, Kuxhausen 3-9 8-8 17, Lawson 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Orlina 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 19-22 59.

INCARNATE WORD (9-17)

Larsson 1-5 0-0 2, Miszkiewicz 3-5 1-2 7, Balentine 3-11 2-2 8, Lutz 5-12 0-1 14, Willis 8-19 1-2 23, Murray 2-8 3-3 8, Van Vlerah 0-2 0-0 0, Swaby 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-63 7-10 65.

Halftime_McNeese St. 28-22. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 4-11 (Kuxhausen 3-5, Hutchinson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Orlina 0-1), Incarnate Word 12-32 (Willis 6-15, Lutz 4-8, Swaby 1-1, Murray 1-5, Balentine 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-2). Rebounds_McNeese St. 33 (Kennedy, Brown 11), Incarnate Word 35 (Miszkiewicz 9). Assists_McNeese St. 15 (Hutchinson 4), Incarnate Word 16 (Balentine 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 10, Incarnate Word 15. A_409 (2,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up