Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59

MCNEESE ST. (12-14)

Kennedy 7-9 9-11 23, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-10 0-1 8, Hutchinson 1-5 0-0 3, Kuxhausen 3-9 8-8 17, Lawson 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Orlina 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 19-22 59.

INCARNATE WORD (9-17)

Larsson 1-5 0-0 2, Miszkiewicz 3-5 1-2 7, Balentine 3-11 2-2 8, Lutz 5-12 0-1 14, Willis 8-19 1-2 23, Murray 2-8 3-3 8, Van Vlerah 0-2 0-0 0, Swaby 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-63 7-10 65.

Halftime_McNeese St. 28-22. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 4-11 (Kuxhausen 3-5, Hutchinson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Orlina 0-1), Incarnate Word 12-32 (Willis 6-15, Lutz 4-8, Swaby 1-1, Murray 1-5, Balentine 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-2). Rebounds_McNeese St. 33 (Kennedy, Brown 11), Incarnate Word 35 (Miszkiewicz 9). Assists_McNeese St. 15 (Hutchinson 4), Incarnate Word 16 (Balentine 5). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 10, Incarnate Word 15. A_409 (2,000).

