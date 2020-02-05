Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT

SAM HOUSTON ST. (15-8)

Mitchell 3-8 1-2 7, Bowie 4-7 3-4 11, Nutall 9-19 1-2 21, R.Smith 3-7 1-3 7, Swoope 0-6 0-0 0, Bryant 3-5 3-4 9, Lampley 2-5 3-3 7, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Tikhonenko 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-18 71.

INCARNATE WORD (6-16)

Miszkiewicz 2-4 0-0 4, Ene 0-1 0-0 0, Lutz 5-13 5-7 17, Swaby 2-5 1-2 5, Willis 5-12 2-2 17, Van Vlerah 3-5 0-0 7, Balentine 3-9 7-11 13, Larsson 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 24-58 15-22 72.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 3-20 (Nutall 2-4, Thomas 1-2, Bowie 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Jones 0-1, R.Smith 0-1, Lampley 0-2, Tikhonenko 0-2, Swoope 0-6), Incarnate Word 9-29 (Willis 5-12, Lutz 2-6, Murray 1-3, Van Vlerah 1-3, Ene 0-1, Balentine 0-2, Swaby 0-2). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 33 (R.Smith 7), Incarnate Word 35 (Miszkiewicz 9). Assists_Sam Houston St. 10 (Swoope 6), Incarnate Word 17 (Lutz, Balentine 5). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 18, Incarnate Word 16. A_452 (2,000).

