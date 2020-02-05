Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT

February 5, 2020 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAM HOUSTON ST. (15-8)

Mitchell 3-8 1-2 7, Bowie 4-7 3-4 11, Nutall 9-19 1-2 21, R.Smith 3-7 1-3 7, Swoope 0-6 0-0 0, Bryant 3-5 3-4 9, Lampley 2-5 3-3 7, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Tikhonenko 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-18 71.

INCARNATE WORD (6-16)

Miszkiewicz 2-4 0-0 4, Ene 0-1 0-0 0, Lutz 5-13 5-7 17, Swaby 2-5 1-2 5, Willis 5-12 2-2 17, Van Vlerah 3-5 0-0 7, Balentine 3-9 7-11 13, Larsson 2-3 0-0 4, Murray 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 24-58 15-22 72.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 3-20 (Nutall 2-4, Thomas 1-2, Bowie 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Jones 0-1, R.Smith 0-1, Lampley 0-2, Tikhonenko 0-2, Swoope 0-6), Incarnate Word 9-29 (Willis 5-12, Lutz 2-6, Murray 1-3, Van Vlerah 1-3, Ene 0-1, Balentine 0-2, Swaby 0-2). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 33 (R.Smith 7), Incarnate Word 35 (Miszkiewicz 9). Assists_Sam Houston St. 10 (Swoope 6), Incarnate Word 17 (Lutz, Balentine 5). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 18, Incarnate Word 16. A_452 (2,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk