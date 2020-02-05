Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Incarnate Word beats Sam Houston State 72-71 in OT

February 5, 2020 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis scored five of his 17 points in overtime as Incarnate Word beat Sam Houston State 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Drew Lutz had 17 points for Incarnate Word (6-16, 3-8 Southland Conference). Des Balentine added 13 points and six rebounds. Vincent Miszkiewicz had nine rebounds.

Demarkus Lampley made three free throws with seven seconds left in regulation for Sam Houston State, and Willis missed a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime tied 62-62.

Zach Nutall had 21 points for the Bearkats (15-8, 8-4). Chad Bowie added 11 points. RJ Smith had seven rebounds. Lampley finished with seven points.

Advertisement

Sam Houston State totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Incarnate Word faces Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday. Sam Houston State plays Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk