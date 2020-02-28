Listen Live Sports

Incarnate Word seeks revenge on Texas A&M-CC

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Incarnate Word (9-19, 6-11) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-17, 7-10)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word seeks revenge on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after dropping the first matchup in San Antonio. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Islanders shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Incarnate Word to just 30.6 percent en route to the 21-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 31.9 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 88 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Incarnate Word is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has an assist on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Incarnate Word has assists on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s offense has turned the ball over 17.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 21.8 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

