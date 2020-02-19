Indiana 68, Minnesota 56

INDIANA (17-9)

Brunk 0-2 0-1 0, Jackson-Davis 11-15 5-9 27, Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Durham 2-6 2-2 7, Phinisee 2-4 2-2 6, Thompson 3-6 3-3 9, Green 3-9 2-2 11, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-3 1-1 3, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 16-22 68.

MINNESOTA (12-13)

Demir 3-7 0-0 6, Oturu 5-15 1-4 11, Carr 3-9 5-8 12, Kalscheur 1-11 3-4 6, Willis 5-9 1-2 12, Ihnen 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omersa 1-1 0-0 2, Greenlee 0-2 0-0 0, Hurt 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-61 10-19 56.

Halftime_Minnesota 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-14 (Green 3-7, Durham 1-3, Davis 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Phinisee 0-1, Smith 0-1), Minnesota 4-25 (Ihnen 1-3, Carr 1-4, Willis 1-5, Kalscheur 1-9, Demir 0-1, Greenlee 0-1, Oturu 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Jackson-Davis 16), Minnesota 36 (Oturu 14). Assists_Indiana 15 (Phinisee 6), Minnesota 18 (Carr 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Minnesota 20. A_9,686 (14,625).

