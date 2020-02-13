Listen Live Sports

Indiana 89, No. 21 Iowa 77

February 13, 2020 10:37 pm
 
IOWA (17-8)

Garza 14-22 7-8 38, Fredrick 0-1 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-4 4-4 4, Toussaint 1-3 1-1 3, Wieskamp 5-11 5-8 16, Evelyn 3-5 3-4 9, Kriener 3-4 0-0 6, Till 0-1 0-0 0, Ash 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-52 21-27 77.

INDIANA (16-8)

Brunk 1-3 1-2 3, Jackson-Davis 6-12 5-6 17, Smith 1-5 4-6 6, Durham 2-6 1-2 6, Phinisee 4-9 2-2 12, Green 7-15 6-7 27, Thompson 4-6 2-5 10, Davis 2-3 1-2 5, Hunter 1-2 0-0 3, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 22-32 89.

Halftime_Indiana 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 4-14 (Garza 3-6, Wieskamp 1-3, Ash 0-1, Evelyn 0-1, Fredrick 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-2), Indiana 11-21 (Green 7-11, Phinisee 2-3, Hunter 1-2, Durham 1-5). Rebounds_Iowa 26 (Garza 8), Indiana 35 (Jackson-Davis 9). Assists_Iowa 9 (Toussaint 5), Indiana 16 (Phinisee 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 22, Indiana 20.

