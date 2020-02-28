Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana, Illinois meet in conference play

February 28, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Indiana (18-10, 8-9) vs. Illinois (19-9, 11-6)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Illinois in a Big Ten matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Thursday. Illinois won over Northwestern 74-66, while Indiana came up short in a 57-49 game at Purdue.

STEPPING UP: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 15.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Kofi Cockburn has put up 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.8 points and eight rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 29.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 72: Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 19-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

FLOOR SPACING: Indiana’s Green has attempted 139 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 17 for 43 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 13 offensive boards per game and 14.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act