Indiana looks for home win vs No. 9 Penn State

February 21, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 9 Penn State (20-6, 10-5) vs. Indiana (17-9, 7-8)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fourth straight win over No. 9 Penn State at Assembly Hall. The last victory for the Nittany Lions at Indiana was a 66-65 win on Feb. 12, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and eight rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 27.6 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last four road games, scoring 77.8 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Nittany Lions have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 38 assists on 80 field goals (47.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Penn State has assists on 50 of 77 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana attempts more free throws per game than any other Big Ten team. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

