Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62

INDIANA ST. (16-11)

T.Williams 1-5 1-2 3, J.Barnes 1-9 8-8 10, Key 5-13 2-2 12, C.Williams 5-7 6-7 16, Laravia 3-5 2-2 8, Neese 0-2 0-0 0, C.Barnes 4-4 0-0 9, Kessinger 3-3 0-0 6, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 19-21 64.

EVANSVILLE (9-20)

Kuhlman 3-4 2-2 11, D.Williams 1-8 5-6 7, Cunliffe 4-13 0-0 8, Newton 4-6 0-0 8, Riley 5-11 5-6 15, Frederking 2-3 1-2 7, Givance 0-2 1-2 1, Hall 1-2 3-4 5, Labinowicz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 17-22 62.

Halftime_Evansville 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 1-9 (C.Barnes 1-1, C.Williams 0-1, Key 0-2, Neese 0-2, J.Barnes 0-3), Evansville 5-12 (Kuhlman 3-4, Frederking 2-3, D.Williams 0-1, Cunliffe 0-2, Givance 0-2). Fouled Out_Newton. Rebounds_Indiana St. 22 (Key 6), Evansville 28 (Cunliffe 7). Assists_Indiana St. 7 (J.Barnes 3), Evansville 8 (Riley 5). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 18, Evansville 18. A_5,447 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.