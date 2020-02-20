Indiana St. 67, N. Iowa 64

N. IOWA (22-5)

Phyfe 6-7 0-0 12, Berhow 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 6-10 0-0 13, Green 6-14 5-5 21, Haldeman 3-9 0-0 8, Pickford 1-5 2-2 4, Kimmons 1-4 0-2 2, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Dahl 0-2 0-0 0, McDonnell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-9 64.

INDIANA ST. (15-11)

T.Williams 1-3 2-2 4, J.Barnes 3-10 0-1 9, Key 6-12 2-2 18, C.Williams 4-7 4-4 14, Laravia 8-12 0-2 18, Neese 0-4 0-0 0, C.Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Kessinger 2-3 0-0 4, Bacote 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-11 67.

Halftime_Indiana St. 40-23. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 7-25 (Green 4-8, Haldeman 2-7, Brown 1-3, Kimmons 0-1, Berhow 0-3, Carter 0-3), Indiana St. 11-26 (Key 4-8, J.Barnes 3-4, C.Williams 2-3, Laravia 2-4, Bacote 0-1, C.Barnes 0-3, Neese 0-3). Fouled Out_Haldeman. Rebounds_N. Iowa 35 (Pickford 10), Indiana St. 29 (Laravia 7). Assists_N. Iowa 14 (Phyfe, Haldeman, Pickford 3), Indiana St. 18 (J.Barnes, Key, Neese 4). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 17, Indiana St. 12.

