Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39

February 5, 2020 8:00 pm
 
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (15-9)

Uguak 1-3 3-4 5, Krutwig 4-6 0-0 8, Clemons 2-6 0-0 5, Hall 2-5 0-3 4, Williamson 3-9 0-0 8, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Pipkins 1-3 2-2 4, Welch 0-3 0-0 0, Skokna 1-5 1-2 3, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 6-11 39.

INDIANA ST. (14-8)

T.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, J.Barnes 3-8 0-0 7, Key 7-11 0-0 18, C.Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Laravia 7-10 1-3 15, Neese 0-3 0-0 0, Bacote 4-6 0-0 10, Kessinger 1-1 0-0 2, C.Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 1-3 68.

Halftime_Indiana St. 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 3-19 (Williamson 2-5, Clemons 1-3, Kennedy 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Hall 0-2, Pipkins 0-2, Welch 0-2, Skokna 0-3), Indiana St. 9-18 (Key 4-6, Bacote 2-3, C.Williams 2-3, J.Barnes 1-3, Neese 0-1, Laravia 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 21 (Krutwig 5), Indiana St. 37 (Laravia 12). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 9 (Krutwig 4), Indiana St. 15 (Laravia 4). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 12, Indiana St. 15. A_4,063 (10,200).

