Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana St. 71, Valparaiso 58

February 29, 2020 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

VALPARAISO (16-15)

McMillan 4-10 0-0 9, Sackey 4-9 1-3 11, Clay 3-9 4-5 11, Fazekas 4-10 0-0 10, Kiser 3-7 0-0 6, Krikke 2-4 0-0 5, Morgan 1-5 2-2 4, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 7-10 58.

INDIANA ST. (18-11)

Kessinger 3-7 0-0 6, T.Williams 4-6 0-2 8, J.Barnes 2-5 2-2 8, Key 2-7 2-2 6, C.Williams 7-11 4-6 20, Neese 3-11 2-3 10, C.Barnes 2-3 0-0 4, Laravia 3-4 0-0 7, Bacote 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 10-15 71.

Halftime_Indiana St. 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 7-20 (Fazekas 2-4, Sackey 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Clay 1-3, McMillan 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Kiser 0-1), Indiana St. 7-20 (J.Barnes 2-3, C.Williams 2-3, Neese 2-8, Laravia 1-1, Kessinger 0-1, Key 0-4). Rebounds_Valparaiso 31 (Kiser 6), Indiana St. 34 (C.Williams 7). Assists_Valparaiso 15 (Sackey 5), Indiana St. 16 (J.Barnes, C.Williams, Laravia 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 15, Indiana St. 11. A_4,131 (10,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act