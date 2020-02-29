Indiana St. 71, Valparaiso 58

VALPARAISO (16-15)

McMillan 4-10 0-0 9, Sackey 4-9 1-3 11, Clay 3-9 4-5 11, Fazekas 4-10 0-0 10, Kiser 3-7 0-0 6, Krikke 2-4 0-0 5, Morgan 1-5 2-2 4, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 7-10 58.

INDIANA ST. (18-11)

Kessinger 3-7 0-0 6, T.Williams 4-6 0-2 8, J.Barnes 2-5 2-2 8, Key 2-7 2-2 6, C.Williams 7-11 4-6 20, Neese 3-11 2-3 10, C.Barnes 2-3 0-0 4, Laravia 3-4 0-0 7, Bacote 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 10-15 71.

Halftime_Indiana St. 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 7-20 (Fazekas 2-4, Sackey 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Clay 1-3, McMillan 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Kiser 0-1), Indiana St. 7-20 (J.Barnes 2-3, C.Williams 2-3, Neese 2-8, Laravia 1-1, Kessinger 0-1, Key 0-4). Rebounds_Valparaiso 31 (Kiser 6), Indiana St. 34 (C.Williams 7). Assists_Valparaiso 15 (Sackey 5), Indiana St. 16 (J.Barnes, C.Williams, Laravia 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 15, Indiana St. 11. A_4,131 (10,200).

