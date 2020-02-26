Listen Live Sports

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

February 26, 2020 9:55 pm
 
INDIANA ST. (17-11)

T.Williams 3-6 0-0 6, J.Barnes 7-10 6-6 21, Key 9-15 0-0 20, C.Williams 5-8 1-1 11, Laravia 5-10 2-2 14, Kessinger 1-1 0-0 3, Neese 1-3 0-0 2, C.Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 9-9 77.

S. ILLINOIS (16-14)

Domask 3-11 2-2 8, Benson 6-10 4-4 17, Jones 6-8 3-3 16, McGill 6-13 0-0 14, Suggs 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Francois 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 1-2 1-1 3, Gooch 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-53 12-12 68.

Halftime_Indiana St. 45-37. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 6-10 (Laravia 2-3, Key 2-4, J.Barnes 1-1, Kessinger 1-1, Neese 0-1), S. Illinois 6-22 (McGill 2-6, Francois 1-2, Jones 1-2, Benson 1-3, Suggs 1-4, Gooch 0-1, Domask 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Indiana St. 25 (T.Williams 6), S. Illinois 22 (Benson 8). Assists_Indiana St. 14 (C.Williams 6), S. Illinois 16 (Domask 5). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 15, S. Illinois 15.

