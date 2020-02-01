Listen Live Sports

Indiana St. 78, Missouri St. 68

February 1, 2020 6:06 pm
 
INDIANA ST. (13-8)

Key 7-10 10-11 27, J.Barnes 6-10 0-0 15, Laravia 2-6 0-0 4, T.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, C.Williams 2-5 3-4 7, Neese 4-7 3-4 13, Kessinger 2-3 0-0 4, Bacote 1-2 0-0 2, C.Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 16-19 78.

MISSOURI ST. (10-13)

Prim 8-15 7-9 23, Da Silva 4-12 3-3 11, Black 3-7 0-1 9, Owens 1-2 1-2 4, Hall 2-4 0-0 4, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, West 2-7 1-2 5, Mosley 3-5 0-0 6, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Mohammed 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-59 14-19 68.

Halftime_Indiana St. 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 8-13 (J.Barnes 3-4, Key 3-4, Neese 2-4, C.Williams 0-1), Missouri St. 4-14 (Black 3-4, Owens 1-2, Cook 0-1, Hall 0-1, Mosley 0-1, West 0-5). Fouled Out_Black. Rebounds_Indiana St. 29 (Key 9), Missouri St. 24 (Da Silva 8). Assists_Indiana St. 11 (J.Barnes, C.Williams 3), Missouri St. 13 (Prim, Black, Hall, Cook, West 2). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 19, Missouri St. 18. A_4,284 (11,000).

