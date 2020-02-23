Indians 9, Royals 5

Indians Royals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 12 8 Totals 27 3 4 3 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Longo cf 1 0 1 0 N.Heath lf 1 1 0 0 Freeman 2b 3 0 1 2 H.Dzier lf 1 0 0 0 Krieger 2b 2 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 2 1 1 0 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 Ca.Rupp ph 2 1 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 1 1 1 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 Al.Call rf 0 2 0 0 Gterrez 3b 1 0 1 2 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Grcia 1b 2 1 2 1 E.Mejia 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 3 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 Mnstrio pr 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Strling cf 2 1 1 1 Ka’.Tom lf 2 0 1 2 Phllips cf 1 0 0 0 Y.Chang ss 2 2 2 0 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Clement ss 3 0 1 0 Mlendez c 1 0 0 0 Li-.Chu c 1 0 1 1 N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 B.Tylor c 0 1 0 0 Rynolds ss 1 0 0 0 Collins ph 3 1 1 1

Cleveland 001 021 302 — 9 Kansas City 010 002 002 — 5

E_Garcia (1), Gutierrez (1). DP_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 0. 2B_Longo (1), Chang (1), Chu (1). HR_Reyes (1), Collins (1), Starling (1). SB_Heath (1), Lee (1). CS_Gutierrez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Indians Rodriguez 2 2 1 1 1 2 Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 0 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Leone 1 2 2 1 0 2 Dowdy 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robinson 1 0 0 0 1 2

Royals Blewett 2 0 0 0 0 1 Griffin 1 2 1 1 0 1 Singer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Zimmer 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Hahn 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Kowar 2-3 2 3 2 1 0 Sparkman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 McCarthy 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Kowar (Longo).

WP_Robinson.

PB_Viloria.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Adam Hamari Second, Chad Whitson Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:06. A_4,465

