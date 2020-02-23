Indians 9, Royals 5

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Longo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Heath lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|H.Dzier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ca.Rupp ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Call rf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Grcia 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|E.Mejia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mnstrio pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ka’.Tom lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Phllips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li-.Chu c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|001
|021
|302
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|010
|002
|002
|—
|5
E_Garcia (1), Gutierrez (1). DP_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 0. 2B_Longo (1), Chang (1), Chu (1). HR_Reyes (1), Collins (1), Starling (1). SB_Heath (1), Lee (1). CS_Gutierrez (1).
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Dowdy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robinson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blewett
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Griffin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Singer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zimmer
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hahn
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kowar
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Sparkman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McCarthy
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by_Kowar (Longo).
WP_Robinson.
PB_Viloria.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Adam Hamari Second, Chad Whitson Third, Paul Clemon.
T_3:06. A_4,465
