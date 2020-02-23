Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 9, Royals 5

February 23, 2020 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indians Royals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 12 8 Totals 27 3 4 3
DShelds cf 2 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Longo cf 1 0 1 0 N.Heath lf 1 1 0 0
Freeman 2b 3 0 1 2 H.Dzier lf 1 0 0 0
Krieger 2b 2 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 2 1 1 0
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0
Ca.Rupp ph 2 1 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 1 1 1 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0
Al.Call rf 0 2 0 0 Gterrez 3b 1 0 1 2
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0
W.Grcia 1b 2 1 2 1 E.Mejia 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Arryo 3b 3 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0
Mnstrio pr 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0
G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Strling cf 2 1 1 1
Ka’.Tom lf 2 0 1 2 Phllips cf 1 0 0 0
Y.Chang ss 2 2 2 0 Viloria c 2 0 0 0
Clement ss 3 0 1 0 Mlendez c 1 0 0 0
Li-.Chu c 1 0 1 1 N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0
B.Tylor c 0 1 0 0 Rynolds ss 1 0 0 0
Collins ph 3 1 1 1
Cleveland 001 021 302 9
Kansas City 010 002 002 5

E_Garcia (1), Gutierrez (1). DP_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 0. 2B_Longo (1), Chang (1), Chu (1). HR_Reyes (1), Collins (1), Starling (1). SB_Heath (1), Lee (1). CS_Gutierrez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Rodriguez 2 2 1 1 1 2
Cimber 1 0 0 0 1 0
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leone 1 2 2 1 0 2
Dowdy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robinson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Royals
Blewett 2 0 0 0 0 1
Griffin 1 2 1 1 0 1
Singer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Zimmer 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Hahn 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Kowar 2-3 2 3 2 1 0
Sparkman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
McCarthy 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Kowar (Longo).

WP_Robinson.

Advertisement

PB_Viloria.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Adam Hamari Second, Chad Whitson Third, Paul Clemon.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

T_3:06. A_4,465

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms