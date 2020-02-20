Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians’ Carrasco hurts leg in workout, undergoing tests

February 20, 2020 11:31 am
 
1 min read
      

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and is undergoing imaging tests.

Carrasco, who made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia, is getting an MRI. The Indians said he will not work out Thursday and the team plans to provide an update on his status Friday.

If Carrasco is out for any period, it will put further strain on Cleveland’s pitching depth. Right-hander Mike Clevinger recently underwent knee surgery and will be out until mid-April.

The 32-year-old Carrasco revealed last June that he had been diagnosed with leukemia. He received treatments and battled back, making his return as a reliever on Sept. 1. He and the Indians are hoping he can again pitch in their starting rotation this season.

Advertisement

Carrasco recently said his health was good and he was excited about the upcoming season.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

After he returned last season, Carrasco made 11 relief appearances in September, posting a 6.60 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Carrasco’s comeback moved his players and fans across baseball. He received an emotional salute at the All-Star Game in Cleveland. Following the season he received the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to a player who demonstrates a deep commitment to community.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up