Iona 70, Rider 69

RIDER (15-11)

Scott 3-10 2-4 8, Marshall 8-11 2-5 18, Jordan 5-11 3-5 15, Nunez 1-5 0-0 3, Vaughn 7-17 1-3 15, Ings 1-4 0-0 2, Randall 1-3 1-4 4, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Bladen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 9-21 69.

IONA (10-13)

Agee 6-10 4-4 17, Ristanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 6-11 0-0 16, Washington 4-12 0-0 10, Crawford 7-17 5-9 22, Perez 2-6 0-2 5, Thiam 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-15 70.

Halftime_Iona 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Rider 4-15 (Jordan 2-3, Randall 1-3, Nunez 1-4, Vaughn 0-2, Scott 0-3), Iona 11-31 (Ross 4-8, Crawford 3-8, Washington 2-7, Agee 1-2, Perez 1-4, Thiam 0-2). Fouled Out_Scott, Agee. Rebounds_Rider 40 (Marshall 14), Iona 33 (Crawford 9). Assists_Rider 15 (Jordan 7), Iona 17 (Washington 5). Total Fouls_Rider 17, Iona 18. A_1,734 (2,611).

