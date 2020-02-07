Listen Live Sports

Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52

February 7, 2020 10:17 pm
 
IONA (6-12)

Agee 3-12 5-5 11, van Eyck 6-9 2-2 15, Ross 6-13 0-0 16, Washington 4-9 2-3 13, Crawford 7-16 2-2 18, Nikolic 0-0 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-1 0-0 0, Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 11-12 73.

QUINNIPIAC (11-10)

Marfo 1-4 1-2 3, McGuire 1-4 0-0 2, Rigoni 3-11 3-3 12, Kelly 3-12 0-0 8, Williams 3-8 1-2 9, Balanc 7-15 0-1 14, Falzon 1-4 0-0 3, Pinkney 0-0 1-2 1, Pickron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 6-10 52.

Halftime_Iona 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Iona 10-28 (Ross 4-11, Washington 3-6, Crawford 2-7, van Eyck 1-3, Agee 0-1), Quinnipiac 8-34 (Rigoni 3-9, Williams 2-5, Kelly 2-11, Falzon 1-3, McGuire 0-1, Pickron 0-1, Balanc 0-4). Fouled Out_Ross. Rebounds_Iona 40 (Agee 13), Quinnipiac 31 (Marfo 8). Assists_Iona 15 (Crawford 6), Quinnipiac 11 (Kelly 6). Total Fouls_Iona 12, Quinnipiac 14. A_2,257 (3,570).

