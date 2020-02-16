Listen Live Sports

Iona 78, Marist 70

February 16, 2020 4:20 pm
 
MARIST (6-17)

Jones 4-7 3-4 11, Cubbage 1-7 0-0 2, Herasme 2-6 6-6 12, Sagl 1-10 2-4 5, Saint-Furcy 7-9 3-3 20, Bell 5-8 0-0 13, Tordoff 1-2 2-7 4, Sjoberg 0-1 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 16-24 70.

IONA (9-12)

Agee 6-10 4-5 16, van Eyck 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 2-8 2-4 6, Washington 4-10 10-12 21, Crawford 4-14 12-12 20, Ristanovic 5-5 0-0 13, Cashaw 0-0 2-2 2, Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Thiam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 30-35 78.

Halftime_Marist 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Marist 10-22 (Saint-Furcy 3-3, Bell 3-4, Herasme 2-4, Cavanaugh 1-2, Sagl 1-6, Cubbage 0-2), Iona 6-17 (Ristanovic 3-3, Washington 3-5, van Eyck 0-1, Agee 0-2, Crawford 0-3, Ross 0-3). Fouled Out_Cubbage, Saint-Furcy, Agee. Rebounds_Marist 27 (Bell 6), Iona 27 (Agee 7). Assists_Marist 10 (Cubbage 4), Iona 12 (Agee, Washington 5). Total Fouls_Marist 28, Iona 22. A_1,372 (2,611).

