Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Iona 86, Canisius 65

February 27, 2020 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

IONA (11-13)

Agee 8-11 0-0 16, Perez 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 9-12 0-0 24, Washington 4-9 4-6 14, Crawford 10-15 2-2 22, van Eyck 2-2 0-0 4, Ristanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Nikolic 1-1 0-0 2, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-56 6-8 86.

CANISIUS (10-18)

Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Fritz 2-6 3-3 7, Harried 0-7 0-0 0, Henderson 6-9 3-4 18, Johnson 3-7 2-3 9, Brandon 5-19 0-0 12, White 4-5 1-2 10, Hitchon 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-62 9-12 65.

Halftime_Iona 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Iona 8-17 (Ross 6-9, Washington 2-4, Agee 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Perez 0-1, Ristanovic 0-1), Canisius 8-26 (Henderson 3-5, Brandon 2-9, White 1-2, Hitchon 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown 0-1, Harried 0-2). Rebounds_Iona 32 (Washington 10), Canisius 22 (White 5). Assists_Iona 20 (Washington 11), Canisius 17 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_Iona 15, Canisius 11. A_1,181 (2,176).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound