Iona 86, Canisius 65

IONA (11-13)

Agee 8-11 0-0 16, Perez 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 9-12 0-0 24, Washington 4-9 4-6 14, Crawford 10-15 2-2 22, van Eyck 2-2 0-0 4, Ristanovic 0-1 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Nikolic 1-1 0-0 2, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-56 6-8 86.

CANISIUS (10-18)

Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Fritz 2-6 3-3 7, Harried 0-7 0-0 0, Henderson 6-9 3-4 18, Johnson 3-7 2-3 9, Brandon 5-19 0-0 12, White 4-5 1-2 10, Hitchon 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-62 9-12 65.

Halftime_Iona 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Iona 8-17 (Ross 6-9, Washington 2-4, Agee 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Perez 0-1, Ristanovic 0-1), Canisius 8-26 (Henderson 3-5, Brandon 2-9, White 1-2, Hitchon 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown 0-1, Harried 0-2). Rebounds_Iona 32 (Washington 10), Canisius 22 (White 5). Assists_Iona 20 (Washington 11), Canisius 17 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_Iona 15, Canisius 11. A_1,181 (2,176).

