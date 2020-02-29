Listen Live Sports

Iowa St. 61, West Virginia 58

February 29, 2020
 
WEST VIRGINIA (16-11)

Niblack 7-17 1-2 15, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 2-10 0-0 5, Martin 1-3 2-2 5, Smith 7-16 0-0 17, Martinez 6-8 0-0 12, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Deans 1-9 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 3-4 58

IOWA ST. (16-11)

Nezerwa 6-11 1-1 14, Camber 2-6 0-0 5, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-10 0-0 7, Joens 7-23 13-14 29, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Thurmon 1-3 2-4 4, Wise 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 16-19 61

West Virginia 21 12 17 8 58
Iowa St. 17 12 18 14 61

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-21 (Gondrezick 1-5, Martin 1-1, Smith 3-9, Deans 0-6), Iowa St. 5-24 (Nezerwa 1-2, Camber 1-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-5, Joens 2-7, Johnson 0-4, Wise 0-1). Assists_West Virginia 17 (Gondrezick 6), Iowa St. 11 (Nezerwa 3). Fouled Out_West Virginia Martinez. Rebounds_West Virginia 41 (Niblack 5-14), Iowa St. 42 (Nezerwa 5-9). Total Fouls_West Virginia 18, Iowa St. 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,894.

