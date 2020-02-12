Listen Live Sports

Iowa St. 69, Texas 51

February 12, 2020 10:57 pm
 
IOWA ST. (15-8)

Scott 7-11 5-6 20, Camber 1-3 0-0 2, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-2 0-0 0, Joens 6-18 9-11 23, Johnson 2-5 4-6 10, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 1-2 0-0 2, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Thurmon 3-4 3-4 9, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Wise 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 21-27 69

TEXAS (15-8)

Collier 7-17 2-3 17, Holmes 3-13 0-0 6, Sutton 4-10 0-2 8, Taylor 1-10 1-2 4, Underwood 2-4 0-0 5, Allen-Taylor 3-8 0-0 8, Higgs 1-12 0-0 2, Palmer 0-4 1-2 1, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-78 4-9 51

Iowa St. 15 15 20 19 69
Texas 12 9 13 17 51

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 6-21 (Scott 1-5, Camber 0-2, Joens 2-6, Johnson 2-5, Wise 1-3), Texas 5-31 (Collier 1-3, Sutton 0-4, Taylor 1-7, Underwood 1-2, Allen-Taylor 2-7, Higgs 0-5, Palmer 0-3). Assists_Iowa St. 15 (Wise 3), Texas 12 (Allen-Taylor 4). Fouled Out_Texas Taylor. Rebounds_Iowa St. 42 ( 3-6), Texas 43 (Holmes 4-9). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, Texas 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,886.

