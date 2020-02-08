Listen Live Sports

Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 63

February 8, 2020 10:13 pm
 
KANSAS ST. (9-14)

Mawien 3-4 0-0 6, Murphy 1-3 0-0 3, Sneed 3-11 0-2 8, Diarra 7-15 5-8 24, D.Gordon 3-10 4-4 10, Sloan 2-6 1-2 5, A.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Stockard 1-1 0-0 2, McGuirl 1-4 0-2 3. Totals 22-58 10-18 63.

IOWA ST. (10-13)

Jacobson 1-6 0-0 2, Young 7-9 6-7 20, Bolton 3-13 7-7 13, Haliburton 3-6 0-0 9, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 3-7 2-2 9, Lewis 4-5 2-2 12, Conditt 3-5 2-2 8, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Grill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 19-20 73.

Halftime_Iowa St. 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 9-31 (Diarra 5-11, Sneed 2-7, McGuirl 1-2, Murphy 1-3, A.Gordon 0-2, D.Gordon 0-3, Sloan 0-3), Iowa St. 6-23 (Haliburton 3-6, Lewis 2-3, Nixon 1-3, Griffin 0-1, Grill 0-1, Young 0-1, Jacobson 0-3, Bolton 0-5). Rebounds_Kansas St. 27 (Sneed 7), Iowa St. 34 (Conditt 9). Assists_Kansas St. 11 (Sloan 5), Iowa St. 12 (Haliburton, Nixon 3). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 17, Iowa St. 14. A_14,149 (14,384).

