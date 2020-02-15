Listen Live Sports

Iowa St. 81, Texas 52

February 15, 2020 4:10 pm
 
TEXAS (14-11)

Hamm 0-1 1-2 1, Hepa 1-2 2-2 4, Coleman 2-7 0-0 5, A.Jones 3-11 0-0 8, Ramey 6-16 7-8 21, K.Jones 1-3 1-1 3, Williams 2-7 2-3 6, Baker 1-8 0-1 2, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 13-17 52.

IOWA ST. (11-14)

Jacobson 8-9 3-6 21, Young 4-5 9-10 17, Bolton 4-7 1-2 10, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Nixon 5-11 6-7 17, Conditt 3-7 0-0 6, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Grill 1-1 0-0 3, Boothe 1-1 0-0 3, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Schuster 1-1 0-0 2, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 19-25 81.

Halftime_Iowa St. 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas 5-20 (Ramey 2-3, A.Jones 2-6, Coleman 1-3, Hamm 0-1, Hepa 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, K.Jones 0-2, Williams 0-2), Iowa St. 6-15 (Jacobson 2-2, Boothe 1-1, Grill 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Nixon 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds_Texas 21 (Baker 7), Iowa St. 37 (Jacobson 13). Assists_Texas 8 (Coleman, A.Jones, Ramey 2), Iowa St. 12 (Jacobson 3). Total Fouls_Texas 22, Iowa St. 16. A_14,255 (14,384).

