Iowa State looks to sweep OU

Iowa State (10-13, 3-7) vs. Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State goes for the season sweep over Oklahoma after winning the previous matchup in Ames. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Cyclones shot 47.8 percent from the field en route to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Brady Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have allowed just 65.2 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TYRESE: Tyrese Haliburton has connected on 41.9 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 4-13 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 15.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big 12 teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

