ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Australia
|Beach Course: 6,778 yards, par-72
|Creek Course: 6,940 yards, par-72
|Third and fourth rounds played on Beach Course
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Final
|a-amateur
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|66-67-68-68—269
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-71-69-64—271
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|70-65-69-70—274
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|66-64-76-68—274
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|65-67-72-70—274
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65-68-76-67—276
|Darren Beck, Australia
|69-70-69-69—277
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|67-68-71-71—277
|Sam Horsfield, England
|70-67-73-67—277
|a-Jed Morgan, Australia
|66-67-74-70—277
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|69-69-70-69—277
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|67-67-74-70—278
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|70-69-70-69—278
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|70-67-72-69—278
|Alejandro Cañizares, Spain
|63-71-76-69—279
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|68-70-72-69—279
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|72-66-68-73—279
|Zach Murray, Australia
|66-69-73-71—279
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|75-64-67-73—279
|Also
|Derek Ackerman, United States
|67-69-76—212
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67-70-75—212
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.