ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

February 9, 2020 9:25 am
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Australia
Beach Course: 6,778 yards, par-72
Creek Course: 6,940 yards, par-72
Third and fourth rounds played on Beach Course
Purse: $1.1 million
Final
a-amateur
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-67-68-68—269
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-71-69-64—271
Marcus Fraser, Australia 70-65-69-70—274
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66-64-76-68—274
Travis Smyth, Australia 65-67-72-70—274
Jake McLeod, Australia 65-68-76-67—276
Darren Beck, Australia 69-70-69-69—277
Ashley Hall, Australia 67-68-71-71—277
Sam Horsfield, England 70-67-73-67—277
a-Jed Morgan, Australia 66-67-74-70—277
Sami Valimaki, Finland 69-69-70-69—277
Nick Flanagan, Australia 67-67-74-70—278
Lucas Herbert, Australia 70-69-70-69—278
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 70-67-72-69—278
Alejandro Cañizares, Spain 63-71-76-69—279
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-70-72-69—279
Matthew Millar, Australia 72-66-68-73—279
Zach Murray, Australia 66-69-73-71—279
Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-64-67-73—279
Also
Derek Ackerman, United States 67-69-76—212
Sean Crocker, United States 67-70-75—212

