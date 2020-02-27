Listen Live Sports

Italian golfers don’t have virus, added to Oman Open field

February 27, 2020 4:52 am
 
MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — Italian golfers Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were reinstated into the Oman Open on Thursday after medical tests showed neither player had the virus spreading around Europe.

They were isolated as a precaution on Wednesday after Gagli exhibited flu-like symptoms, with Molinari having been sharing a hotel room with his compatriot but showing no signs of illness.

The European Tour said the Omani Ministry of Health reported early Thursday that Gagli had not tested positive for the coronavirus and they could be added to the field “due to these exceptional circumstances.”

They were scheduled to tee off at 1.30 p.m. local time in an extended 146-man field.

“This is a difficult global situation, one during which we will continue to follow all guidance given to us on preventive measures, and all decisions will continue to be made in the interests of overall public health,” European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said.

“We will also continue to work closely with our own health experts and local authorities to ensure we have the latest medical and travel advice for all our tournaments, because the well-being of our players, staff and spectators remains the European Tour’s absolute priority.”

The rapidly spreading virus has infected more than 81,000 people globally and left more than 2,750 dead, mostly in China.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

