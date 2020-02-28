Listen Live Sports

Italy-Spain pairings headline Europa League draw

February 28, 2020 7:39 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Italy-Spain pairings headlined the Europa League draw on Friday.

Three-time champion Inter Milan was drawn to play Getafe, and record five-time champion Sevilla will face Roma.

Inter could be forced to play the first leg on March 12 in an empty San Siro Stadium because the city has been engulfed in the virus outbreak in northern Italy. Inter hosted Ludogorets on Thursday without spectators.

Manchester United will play at Austrian club LASK in the first leg in a pairing of the highest- and lowest-ranked teams left in the competition.

There were 17 teams in the last 16 draw because a hurricane warning in Austria prevented Salzburg from hosting Frankfurt on Thursday. They are scheduled to play Friday, and the winner will face Basel.

After beating Arsenal on Thursday, Olympiakos was paired with another English team, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The second legs are scheduled to be played on March 19.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

