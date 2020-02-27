Listen Live Sports

IUPUI 71, Oakland 68

February 27, 2020 9:53 pm
 
OAKLAND (12-18)

Hill-Mais 8-16 1-2 17, Oladapo 4-5 0-1 8, Brechting 7-9 1-4 16, Maddox 6-12 0-0 13, R.Williams 4-20 0-0 11, Kangu 1-3 0-1 3, Lampman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 2-8 68.

IUPUI (7-23)

Goss 3-7 0-0 6, Tyson 5-6 0-0 10, Burk 8-17 2-3 21, Minnett 6-12 2-5 19, Weatherford 6-11 0-1 13, Depersia 0-0 2-2 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Stoltz 0-0 0-0 0, Kemp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 6-11 71.

Halftime_IUPUI 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-27 (R.Williams 3-15, Brechting 1-1, Kangu 1-3, Maddox 1-4, Hill-Mais 0-2, Lampman 0-2), IUPUI 9-23 (Minnett 5-9, Burk 3-6, Weatherford 1-5, Goss 0-3). Rebounds_Oakland 32 (Hill-Mais 12), IUPUI 32 (Goss 10). Assists_Oakland 15 (Hill-Mais, Maddox, Kangu 4), IUPUI 16 (Minnett 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 13, IUPUI 16. A_1,118 (6,500).

