Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jack, Toro spark George Washington past Duquesne 70-67

February 19, 2020 11:39 pm
 
1 min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maceo Jack tossed in 20 points and Arnaldo Toro added a double-double off the bench as George Washington held off Duquesne 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Jack buried 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and grabbed five rebounds for the Colonials (12-14, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toro finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Armel Potter added 11 points and 10 boards for his third double-double. Freshman Jamison Battle pitched in with 11 points and six boards, while Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 10 with seven rebounds.

George Washington led 35-32 at halftime, stretched its lead to 52-42 on a Jack 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the game and upped its advantage to 62-48 on a Battle 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining. Sincere Carry’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go pulled Duquesne within 68-66, but Nelson and Toro both hit 1 of 2 free throws to hold the Dukes at bay.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Duquesne (18-7, 8-5). Carry finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Michael Hughes totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 10 but hit just 2 of 10 shots.

Advertisement

George Washington shot 48% from the floor, 45% from beyond the arc (9 of 20) but made just 11 of 18 foul shots. Duquesne shot 40% overall, 21% from distance (5 of 24) and made 8 of 13 at the free-throw line.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up