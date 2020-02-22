Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson caps Grambling comeback, beats Jackson State 63-61

February 22, 2020 10:22 pm
 
1 min read
      

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — DeVante Jackson hit a pair of jumpers in the final minute to cap a Grambling State comeback and earn a 63-61 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Venjie Wallis hit a jumper with 2:42 left to give Jackson State a 61-56 lead, but the Tigers did not score again. Ivy Smith Jr. hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line to get Grambling within two and Jackson tied the game with just under a minute to go, they knocked down the go-ahead jumper with :29 left. Jonas James missed a jumper for Jackson State and Wallis missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Jackson, Cameron Christon and Smith scored 15 points apiece for Grambling State, and Smith added eight assists.

Wallis had 15 points for Jackson State (10-17, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Roland Griffin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Jarrett had 13 points.

Advertisement

Grambling State leveled the season series against Jackson State with the win. Jackson State defeated Grambling State 71-53 on Jan. 25. Grambling State (14-13, 8-6) takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home next Saturday. Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State at home next Saturday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms