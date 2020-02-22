Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson carries Georgia Southern over Texas-Arlington 81-61

February 22, 2020 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quan Jackson matched his career high with 26 points as Georgia Southern easily beat Texas-Arlington 81-61 on Saturday.

Elijah McCadden had 15 points for Georgia Southern (17-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). Simeon Carter added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Crawley had 12 rebounds and Ike Smith had seven rebounds.

Jabari Narcis had 19 points for the Mavericks (13-16, 9-9). Brian Warren added 13 points. Sam Griffin had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. Georgia Southern defeated Texas-Arlington 77-74 on Dec. 21. Georgia Southern plays Georgia State on the road on Friday. Texas-Arlington plays Texas State at home on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut