Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson helps lift Grambling past Southern

February 8, 2020 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — De’Vante Jackson had 23 points as Grambling edged Southern 66-62 on Saturday.

Ivy Smith Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds for Grambling State (12-11, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Ahsante Shivers had 16 points for the Jaguars (9-14, 6-4), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Damiree Burns added 14 points. Amel Kuljuhovic had nine rebounds.

Micah Bradford, whose 9 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Jaguars, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Advertisement

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Grambling State defeated Southern 61-56 on Jan. 11. Grambling State faces Alcorn State at home on Monday. Southern plays Jackson State on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin