Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson, Knapke lead Toledo over W. Michigan 68-59

February 22, 2020 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Willie Jackson had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets got past Western Michigan 68-59 on Saturday.

Luke Knapke added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets. Marreon Jackson chipped in 12 points with seven assists. Spencer Littleson scored 11 points and Keshaun Saunders had 10.

Rafael Cruz Jr. had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (11-16, 4-10 Mid-American Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Titus Wright added 12 points. Brandon Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Flowers, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to 7 points (2 of 11).

Advertisement

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Toledo defeated Western Michigan 67-59 on Jan. 11. Toledo (13-14, 5-9) takes on Central Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Ball St. on the road on Tuesday.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut