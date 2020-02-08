Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson scores 16 to carry UMBC over UMass Lowell 60-50

February 8, 2020 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — K.J. Jackson posted 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Maryland-Baltimore County topped UMass Lowell 60-50 on Saturday.

Brandon Horvath had 11 points and seven rebounds for UMBC (11-14, 4-6 America East Conference). L.J. Owens and R.J. Eytle-Rock added 10 points apiece.

UMass Lowell totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Obadiah Noel had 24 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks (9-16, 3-7). Christian Lutete added eight points and 10 rebounds. Connor Withers had eight rebounds.

Advertisement

The Retrievers evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated UMBC 86-73 on Jan. 4. UMBC plays New Hampshire at home next Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Maine at home on Wednesday.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin