Jackson scores 24 to lead Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 65-57

February 11, 2020 10:04 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 65-57 on Tuesday night.

Willie Jackson had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Toledo (12-13, 4-8 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Keshaun Saunders added 10 points and six rebounds.

Miami (Ohio) totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Mekhi Lairy had 14 points for the RedHawks (9-15, 2-9), who have lost four straight games. Nike Sibande added 11 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had six rebounds.

Dalonte Brown, the RedHawks’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Toledo plays Buffalo at home on Friday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

