Jackson scores 31 to lead Akron past Central Michigan 80-67

February 14, 2020 9:34 pm
 
Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points for his third 30-plus game of the season, and Akron defeated Central Michigan 80-67 on Friday night.

Jackson made 11-of-16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc, and all four of his free-throw attempts. He also reached the 30-point mark against Toledo (33) on Jan. 18 and Ohio (35) on Jan. 25.

Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (19-6, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cheese and Xeyrius Williams each had 11 points.

Travon Broadway had 17 points for the Chippewas (13-11, 6-5). Dallas Morgan added 14 points, and Devontae Lane had 12 points.

Akron faces Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Central Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

